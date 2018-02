Feb 26 (Reuters) - NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy back up to 4.8 million shares (representing 2.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock for up to 10 billion yen in total, during the period from Feb. 27 to May 31

* Says it plans to retire the newly repurchased shares on June 8

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/32NWPx

