Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ngl Energy Partners Lp:

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET IS UPDATED TO A RANGE OF $440 MILLION TO $450 MILLION​

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $4.46 BILLION VERSUS $3.41 BILLION

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP - QTRLY DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.32