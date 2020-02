BRIEF-NGM Bio Announces Positive Preliminary Topline Liver Histology And Biomarker Data From 24-Week Phase 2 Study Of Aldafermin In Nash Patients

Feb 24 (Reuters) - NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* NGM BIO ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRELIMINARY TOPLINE LIVER HISTOLOGY AND BIOMARKER DATA FROM 24-WEEK PHASE 2 STUDY (COHORT 4) OF ALDAFERMIN IN NASH PATIENTS, INCLUDING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENT OF COMPOSITE ENDPOINT OF BOTH FIBROSIS IMPROVEMENT AND RESOLUTION OF NASH VERSUS PLACEBO

* NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL RESPONSE RATES OF 38% OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ALDAFERMIN HAVING LIVER FIBROSIS IMPROVEMENT OF ≥1 STAGE

* NGM BIOPHARMA - 22% OF ALDAFERMIN-TREATED PATIENTS VERSUS 0% PLACEBO ACHIEVED COMPOSITE ENDPOINT OF BOTH FIBROSIS IMPROVEMENT & RESOLUTION OF NASH

* NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - COHORT 4 POWERED TO DEMONSTRATE EFFECT OF ALDAFERMIN TREATMENT VERSUS PLACEBO, WHICH ACHIEVED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* NGM BIOPHARMA -STUDY ASSESSED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF LIVER HISTOLOGY, BIOMARKERS OF DISEASE ACTIVITY, MANY OF WHICH ACHIEVED STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* NGM BIOPHARMA - PATIENTS TREATED WITH ALDAFERMIN DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN EACH OF NAFLD ACTIVITY SCORE COMPONENTS

* NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION IN ALDAFERMIN TREATMENT ARM (62%) EXPERIENCED TWO-POINT IMPROVEMENT IN TOTAL NAS

* NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - NGM PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 2B ALPINE 4 STUDY