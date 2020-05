BRIEF-NGM Biopharmaceuticals Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share $0.28

May 13 (Reuters) - NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* NGM BIO PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* $328.5 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS - RELATED PARTY REVENUE FROM COLLABORATION WITH MERCK FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $24.4 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, TO DATE, HAS NOT RESULTED IN A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT TO COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT TIMELINES

* REMAIN ON TRACK WITH ALL PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CLINICAL TRIAL TIMING GUIDANCE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.27, REVENUE VIEW $23.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA