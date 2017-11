Nov 20 (Reuters) - NH HOTELS GROUP SA:

* SAYS CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED INTEREST FROM GRUPO BARCELO FOR THE MERGER‍​

* SAYS GRUPO BARCELO TO CONTROL 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED GROUP ACCORDING TO PROPOSAL‍​

* SAYS ITS STRATEGIC PLAN WITH INDEPENDENT GROWTH PROJECT REMAINS VALID

