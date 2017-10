Sept 28 (Reuters) - NH HOTELS:

* SETS 2019 RECURRING NET PROFIT TARGET AT ABOUT 100 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SETS FY 2018 EBITDA TARGET AT 260 MILLION EUROS, FY 2019 EBITDA TARGET AT 285-290 MILLION EUROS

* SETS 2017 DIVIDEND TARGET AT 0.10 EUROS PER SHARE, 2018 TARGET AT 0.15 EUROS PER SHARE, FROM 2019 ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF RECURRING INCOME ‍​ Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)