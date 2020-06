June 6 (Reuters) -

* NHC SAYS TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL’S CENTER IS FORECAST TO MOVE INLAND ACROSS LOUISIANA LATE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

* NHC SAYS TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL LOCATED ABOUT 345 MILES (555 KM) SOUTH OF MOUTH OF MISSISSIPPI RIVER; MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS OF 50 MPH (85 KM/H) Source text: bit.ly/3cL33pm