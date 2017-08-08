FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NHI announces $10 mln mortgage loan for acquisition of New Hampshire Memory Care Community
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-NHI announces $10 mln mortgage loan for acquisition of New Hampshire Memory Care Community

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc-

* NHI announces $10 million mortgage loan for acquisition of New Hampshire Memory Care Community

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded with a draw on nhi’s revolving credit facility

* National Health Investors Inc - NHI has a purchase option after 24 months and once certain performance goals are achieved

* National Health Investors Inc - has financed acquisition of a 40-unit memory care community with evolve senior living, a new partner with NHI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.