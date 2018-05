May 4 (Reuters) - NI Holdings Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $36.1 MILLION, A 10.1% INCREASE FROM 2017

* QTRLY COMBINED RATIO OF 85.1%, COMPARED TO 84.5% FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: