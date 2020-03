March 27 (Reuters) - NIB Holdings Ltd:

* NIB HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES EXPANDED COVERAGE FOR CHEST & OTHER TREATMENT RELATED TO COVID-19 ACROSS ALL LEVELS OF HOSPITAL COVER AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

* NIB HOLDINGS LTD- EXISTING MEMBERS CAN SUSPEND PREMIUM PAYMENT FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS WHILE REMAINING COVERED FOR COVID-19 RELATED TREATMENT

* NIB HOLDINGS LTD- OFFERING UP TO 2 WEEKS PAID SPECIAL DISCRETIONARY LEAVE FOR ALL NIB GROUP EMPLOYEES IMPACTED BY COVID-19