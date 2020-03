March 23 (Reuters) - NIB Holdings Ltd:

* CO TO WITHDRAW FY20 MARKET GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID -19 UNCERTAINITY

* EXPECT SALES WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY NEW RESTRICTIONS ON FOREIGN ENTRY ACROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR TIME BEING

* TRAVEL INSURANCE (TRAVEL) SALES ARE BELOW BUDGET YTD AND WILL BE SEVERELY DAMAGED IN SHORT TERM BY EXTREME TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: