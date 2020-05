BRIEF-NIB Says FY20 Accounts To Likely Accommodate Various Provisions Associated With COVID-19

May 7 (Reuters) - NIB Holdings Ltd:

* GRADUAL RETURN OF ELECTIVE SURGERY, ALLIED HEALTHCARE TREATMENT WILL HELP MAINTAIN CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IN PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE

* IN ARHI POSTPONED GENERAL APRIL 2020 PREMIUM INCREASE BY SIX MONTHS UNTIL OCTOBER 2020

* FY20 ACCOUNTS TO LIKELY ACCOMMODATE VARIOUS PROVISIONS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* OFFERING FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE WORKERS A $250 WELLNESS REBATE IN RECOGNITION OF THEIR ELEVATED RISK EXPOSURE

* NOT IN POSITION TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FY20 & BEYOND GIVEN ONGOING UNCERTAINTY

* IN FY20 EXPECT INVESTMENT INCOME WILL BE WELL DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEARS

