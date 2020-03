BRIEF-NIBC Holding Maintains Dividend Proposal, Will Pay Out In H2

March 31 (Reuters) - NIBC HOLDING NV:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON DIVIDEND FOLLOWING ECB RECOMMENDATION RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS DECIDED TO MAINTAIN PROPOSAL TO DECLARE DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 BUT TO PAY OUT SUCH DIVIDEND IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* MORTGAGE CLIENTS AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 VIRUS CAN OBTAIN A THREE MONTH DEFERRAL OF INTEREST AND PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS

* HAS A STRONG CAPITAL POSITION (CET1 RATIO OF 17.1% AT YEAR-END 2019 AND 17.7% AFTER INCLUSION OF RETAINED EARNINGS OF SECOND HALF OF 2019) AND A SIGNIFICANT BUFFER ABOVE ITS MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)