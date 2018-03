March 20 (Reuters) - Nibc Holding NV’s Joint Global Coordinator:

* NIBC HOLDING NV: JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE OF EUR 8.75 TO EUR 9.25 PER SHARE‍​‍​

* NIBC HOLDING NV: JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATOR SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED WITHIN THE RANGE ON THE FULL DEAL SIZE