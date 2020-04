BRIEF-NIBC Maintains Dividend Proposal, Will Pay Out In H2

April 17 (Reuters) - NIBC HOLDING NV:

* WE EXPECT COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO IMPACT OUR 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE NEGATIVELY

* COVID-19: FORESEES THAT IT WILL NOT ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY FORMULATED MEDIUM TERM OBJECTIVE OF 10-12% FOR RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) OVER 2020

* NIBC’S AMBITIONS TOWARDS ITS MEDIUM TERM OBJECTIVES REMAIN UNCHANGED ONCE MARKET CONDITIONS NORMALISE

* HAS DECIDED TO MAINTAIN PROPOSAL TO DECLARE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2019 BUT TO PAY OUT SUCH DIVIDEND IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2RMqp62 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)