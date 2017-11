Nov 22 (Reuters) - NIC BANK LTD:

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 13.49‍ BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 14.72 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO​

* 9-MONTHS GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 4.39 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 4.74 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)