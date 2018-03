March 22 (Reuters) - NIC GROUP PLC:

* NIC GROUP PLC - FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 10.77 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 12.17 BILLION SHILLINGS

* NIC GROUP PLC - FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS‍​ OF 5.60 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 6.17 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* NIC GROUP PLC - BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND TO THE SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR OF SHS 1.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE Further company coverage: