BRIEF-Nice Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $1.03

May 10 (Reuters) - Nice Ltd:

* NICE REPORTS 10% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 ALONG WITH 32% GROWTH IN CLOUD REVENUE

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.06

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $338 MILLION TO $348 MILLION

* COMPANY RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $339.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY INCREASED FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUES TO AN EXPECTED RANGE OF $1,434 MILLION TO $1,458 MILLION

* COMPANY INCREASED FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO AN EXPECTED RANGE OF $4.43 TO $4.63

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $335.4 MILLION VERSUS $305.6 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $335.4 MILLION VERSUS $305.6 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $332.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S