April 26 (Reuters) - Nice Ltd:

* NICE TO ACQUIRE MATTERSIGHT, BOLSTERING ITS LEADERSHIP IN CLOUD CUSTOMER SERVICE ANALYTICS

* NICE LTD - OFFER PRICE PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE $2.70

* NICE LTD - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018.

* NICE LTD - WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT