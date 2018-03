BRIEF-Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical says business and capital alliance with Eisai

March 28 (Reuters) - Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with Eisai Co Ltd

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on generic drug business model reform, ecosystem construction and API application

* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in ELMED EISAI Co Ltd from Eisai Co Ltd, for 17.12 billion yen in total

* Says it plans to complete stake acquisition on April 1, 2019

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qnso5S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)