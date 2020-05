BRIEF-Nichiigakkan Says Board Passed Resolution To State Opinion In Favor Of Tender Offer For Shares And Stock Acquisition Rights Of Co By K.K. BCJ-44

May 8 (Reuters) -

* NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD - BOARD PASSED RESOLUTION TO STATE OPINION IN FAVOR OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES AND STOCK ACQUISITION RIGHTS OF CO BY K.K. BCJ-44

* NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD - OFFEROR PLANS TO MAKE CO WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY AND IT IS PLANNED FOR CO’S SHARES TO BE DELISTED

* NICHIIGAKKAN CO LTD - TENDER OFFER PRICE JPY1,500 PER COMMON SHARE

* NICHIIGAKKAN CO-OFFEROR IS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF BCJ-43 WHOSE OUTSTANDING SHARES ARE OWNED BY FUND TO WHICH BAIN CAPITAL PROVIDES INVESTMENT ADVICE Source text: bit.ly/2zkfSZx Further company coverage: