14 days ago
BRIEF-Nicholas Financial amends existing $225.0 million credit facility
August 1, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Nicholas Financial amends existing $225.0 million credit facility

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nicholas Financial Inc:

* Says on JULY 28, executed an amendment effective June 30, to its existing $225.0 million credit facility - SEC filing

* Says amendment exempts co from compliance with interest coverage ratio requirements

* Says requirements imposed by related loan agreement with respect to four-quarter period ended June 30

* Says under amendment, interest rate for borrowings under credit facility will remain at 2.50 percent for base rate revolving loans

* Says under amendment, interest rate for borrowings under credit facility will remain at 3.50 percent for LIBOR rate revolving loans Source text: (bit.ly/2uROaP8) Further company coverage:

