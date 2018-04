April 4 (Reuters) - Nicholas Financial Inc:

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ‍AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 - SEC FILING​​

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC - AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN