July 13 (Reuters) - Nicholas Galea :

* Nicholas Galea announces sale of common shares of Sangoma Technologies Corporation

* Between July 5, 2017 and July 11, 2017, sold an aggregate of 1.1 million common shares of Sangoma Technologies Corp

* After giving effect to transaction, Galea now owns or controls about 13.6 pct of outstanding common shares of Sangoma Technologies Corp