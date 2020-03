March 31 (Reuters) - Nichols PLC:

* NICHOLS PLC - TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* NICHOLS PLC - NOW EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020

* NICHOLS PLC - BOARD IS NOT CURRENTLY ABLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020