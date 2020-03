BRIEF-Nick Scali Says Continues To Be Difficult To Provide Guidance For Full Year Fy20

March 23 (Reuters) - Nick Scali Ltd:

* NICK SCALI - CONTINUES TO BE DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR FY20

* NICK SCALI LTD - DIRECTORS HAVE DECIDED IT IS PRUDENT TO DEFER PAYMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 25C INTERIM DIVIDEND

* NICK SCALI LTD- IN LAST 10 DAYS SEEN CONSIDERABLE REDUCTIONS IN BOTH STORE TRAFFIC AND SALES ORDERS WHICH WILL IMPACT REVENUE IN FUTURE MONTHS

* NICK SCALI LTD - CURRENTLY ASSESSING ITS OPERATING COST BASE AND WILL TAKE APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO REDUCE EXPENDITURE AS AN IMMEDIATE PRIORITY

* NICK SCALI LTD - STORES CONTINUING TO OPERATE AT CURRENT TIME

* NICK SCALI LTD - FUTURE OPENING HOURS REMAIN SUBJECT TO DIRECTIONS FROM STATE & FEDERAL GOVTS IN APPLICABLE REGIONS BOTH IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

* NICK SCALI LTD - FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 WRITTEN SALES ORDERS GROWTH WAS 3.0% ON A COMPARABLE STORE BASIS