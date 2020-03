BRIEF-Nick Scali To Temporarily Shut All Stores From Until May 1

March 30 (Reuters) - Nick Scali Ltd:

* TO TEMPORARILY SHUT ALL STORES FROM CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MONDAY 30 MARCH, FOR INITIAL PERIOD UNTIL FRIDAY 1 MAY

* TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON DELIVERY OF EXISTING SALES ORDERS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO GENERATE REVENUE FOR BUSINESS OVER COMING MONTHS

* DECIDES TO STAND DOWN MAJORITY OF ITS RETAIL TEAM MEMBERS ACROSS STORE NETWORK AND SUPPORT STAFF FROM CLOSE OF BUSINESS MONDAY 30 MARCH

* AS PART OF COST-CUTTING DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION, DELAYING STORE ROLL-OUT AND DISCRETIONARY CAPEX IN FY20

* REDUCING MARKETING EXPENSES IN LINE WITH TRADING AS PART OF COST-CUTTING

* ENGAGING WITH LANDLORDS IN RESPECT OF RENT RELIEF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: