April 1 (Reuters) - Nickel Asia Corp:

* ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF MINING OPERATIONS IN PROVINCE OF SURIGAO DEL NORTE EFFECTIVE 01 APRIL 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* SEES SUSPENSION OF MINING OPERATIONS TO ADVERSELY AFFECT SCHEDULE ORE SHIPMENTS OF 2 UNITS & THEIR REVENUES FOR Q2 2020