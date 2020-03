March 16 (Reuters) - Nickel Asia Corp:

* NICKEL ASIA CORP- SEES POTENTIAL DISRUPTION OF, OR DELAYS IN, THE SHIPMENT OF NICKEL ORES AND INCREASE IN OPERATING COSTS DUE TO COVID-19

* NICKEL ASIA CORP- ALSO SEES DISRUPTIONS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN THAT MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT SUPPLY LEVELS