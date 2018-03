March 19 (Reuters) - Nickel One Resources Inc:

* NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $500,000 AND CLOSES $336,000 FIRST TRANCHE

* NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC - ‍ARRANGED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT $0.05/UNIT TO RAISE AGGREGATE PROCEEDS OF UP TO $500,000​