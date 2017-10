Oct 9 (Reuters) - PRIME MINERALS SA:

* GETS REPORT FROM ITS UNIT, PT BINTANG SINAR PERKASA, STATING THAT SIZE OF ITS NICKEL ORE RESOURCES ARE AT 6.3 MILLION TONNES

* SIZE OF NICKEL ORE RESOURCES ARE AS EXPECTED AND SUFFICIENT FOR PROFITABLE MINING OF NICKEL ORE IN COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)