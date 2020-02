Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nickel Resources International Holdings Co Ltd:

* CIVIL ORDER DATED 18 DEC 2019 COME TO CO’S ATTENTION FOLLOWING AN APPLICATION MADE BY HENAN PINGYUAN HOLDING GROUP

* CO ASSESSING IMPACT OF ORDER AND WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE IN THIS REGARD

* FOLLOWING THE ORDER, CERTAIN PATENTS HELD BY UNITS SEIZED