Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* NICKELODEON AND HASBRO ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR NICK’S NEWEST ANIMATED PRESCHOOL SERIES, TOP WING

* HASBRO INC - ‍HASBRO TO CREATE TOP WING PLAYSKOOL PRODUCT LINE FEATURING FIGURES, VEHICLES AND PLUSH SCHEDULED TO DEBUT FALL 2018​

* HASBRO INC - ‍ PRODUCT LINE WILL LAUNCH IN U.S. THIS FALL, FOLLOWED BY INTERNATIONAL MARKETS IN SPRING 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: