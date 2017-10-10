FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients​
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 5:44 AM / in 10 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nicox SA

* Nicox-Co and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma​

* Would make additional payments for any incremental development activities for each implant formulation product candidate

* Expected payments from Nicox associated with agreement are not considered material to Nicox’s financial statements at this time​

* Says ‍pSivida will be responsible for initial development activities of ocular insert formulations, for which it will receive undisclosed sums​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
