Aug 15 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* NICOX ANNOUNCES €26.25 MILLION FINANCING

* NICOX SA - ‍RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY TO A SPECIFIC CATEGORY OF INVESTORS​

* NICOX - ‍TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE NICOX'S RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF PIPELINE CANDIDATES, WORKING CAPITAL​