March 14 (Reuters) - Nicox Sa:

* REG-NICOX ANNOUNCES IMPROVED FINANCIAL TERMS FROM BAUSCH + LOMB FOR VYZULTA

* ‍INCREASE IN ROYALTIES BY 1% ON ANNUAL VYZULTA(TM) GLOBAL SALES REVENUE OVER $300 MILLION​

* ‍ADDITIONAL $20 MILLION IN POTENTIAL MILESTONES​

* ‍ROYALTIES WILL NOW BE 10% TO 16% OVER FOUR TIERS​