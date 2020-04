April 17 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* FIRST QUARTER 2020 BUSINESS UPDATE AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 2020 NET REVENUE OF EUR 1.7 MILLION AND CASH OF EUR 45.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, NICOX GROUP HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 45.2 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, NICOX GROUP HAD FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 18.1 MILLION IN FORM OF A BOND FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL SIGNED IN JANUARY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)