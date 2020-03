March 31 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* ANNOUNCES ZERVIATE LAUNCH BY PARTNER EYEVANCE PHARMACEUTICALS IN THE UNITED STATES

* ZERVIATE TO BE MARKETED BY EYEVANCE

* ZERVIATE, NICOX'S SECOND LICENSED COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN U.S., WILL CREATE AN ADDITIONAL RECURRENT REVENUE STREAM