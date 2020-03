March 5 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* NICOX’S POSITIVE END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH THE U.S. FDA SETS STAGE FOR NCX 470 PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN GLAUCOMA

* MONT BLANC TRIAL, FIRST PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF NCX 470, IS EXPECTED TO START BY END OF Q2 2020

* WE ARE ON TRACK TO INITIATE FIRST PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL BY END OF Q2 2020

* TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q3 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)