BRIEF-Nicox FY Net Revenue Up At 6.9 Million Euros

March 6 (Reuters) - Nicox SA:

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 28.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* NET LOSS OF NICOX GROUP FOR FULL YEAR 2019 WAS EUR 18.9 MILLION AGAINST EUR 18.4 MILLION IN FULL YEAR 2018

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, NICOX GROUP HAD A FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 11.1 MILLION IN FORM OF A BOND FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL

* NET REVENUE FOR THE FULL YEAR 2019 WAS €6.9 MILLION , COMPARED TO €4.0 MILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018.

* AS OF DEC 31, 2019, NICOX GROUP HAD FINANCIAL DEBT OF EUR 11.1 MILLION IN FORM OF BOND FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH KREOS CAPITAL SIGNED IN JAN 2019 ADJUSTED TO ABOUT EUR 18.8 MILLION BY INCLUDING LAST TRANCHE OF LOAN DRAWN DOWN IN DEC 2019

* OPERATING EXPENSES FOR THE PERIOD 2019 DECREASED TO €25.5 MILLION FROM €26.5 MILLION FOR THE 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 31, 2018

* NCX 470 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL PREPARATION: PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL (‘MONT BLANC’) IS EXPECTED TO BE INITIATED BY THE END OF Q2 2020

* NCX 4251: MEETING WITH THE U.S. FDA IS SCHEDULED IN Q1 2020 TO DISCUSS THE NEXT STEPS OF THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* ZERVIATEPTMP U.S. LAUNCH: COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ZERVIATEPTMP (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION), 0.24% IN U.S. IS PLANNED BY NICOX'S PARTNER EYEVANCE PHARMACEUTICALS IN H1 2020