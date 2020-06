June 2 (Reuters) - Nicox SA:

* INITIATES FIRST PHASE 3 TRIAL OF NCX 470 IN GLAUCOMA

* NCX 470 WILL COMPETE IN >$6 BILLION WORLDWIDE GLAUCOMA MARKET

* ADAPTIVE DOSE SELECTION IN MONT BLANC ALLOWS START OF SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL, DENALI

* MONT BLANC CLINICAL TRIAL TO RANDOMIZE 600+ PATIENTS AT SITES PRIMARILY ACROSS U.S

* COMPANY IS NOT CURRENTLY PROVIDING A TARGET DATE FOR MONT BLANC TOPLINE RESULTS

* WE CURRENTLY DO NOT ANTICIPATE DELAYS TO OUR CLINICAL TIMELINES