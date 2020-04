BRIEF-Nicox Outlines Plans To Progress NCX 4251 Into Phase 2b Trial

April 8 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* OUTLINES PLANS TO PROGRESS NCX 4251 INTO PHASE 2B TRIAL FOLLOWING POSITIVE MEETING WITH FDA

* AGREEMENT REACHED WITH U.S. FDA FOR NCX 4251 PHASE 2B TRIAL DESIGNS IN BOTH ACUTE EXACERBATIONS OF BLEPHARITIS AND REDUCTION OF SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF DRY EYE DISEASE.

* NCX 4251 HAS POTENTIAL FOR DEVELOPMENT IN BLEPHARITIS AND IN DRY EYE DISEASE

* BASED ON POSITIVE OUTCOME OF DANUBE CLINICAL TRIAL, WE WILL CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT WITH 0.1% ONCE A DAY DOSE OF NCX 4251 - HEAD OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT