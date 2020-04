BRIEF-Nicox: Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals Applies For Orphan Drug Designation For Naproxcinod

April 2 (Reuters) - Nicox SA:

* REG-NICOX’S PARTNER FERA PHARMACEUTICALS FILES APPLICATION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR NAPROXCINOD IN SICKLE-CELL DISEASE

* IS ELIGIBLE TO POTENTIALLY RECEIVE A SINGLE $40 MILLION SALES-BASED MILESTONE IF NAPROXCINOD REACHES $1 BILLION YEARLY SALES IN THE U.S. AS WELL AS ROYALTIES OF 7% ON NET SALES OF NAPROXCINOD IN THE U.S.

* FERA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES.