BRIEF-Nicox Q1 Net Revenue At 0.075 Million Euros

May 4 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, THE GROUP HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €36.3 MILLION AS COMPARED WITH €41.4 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ZERVIATE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN U.S. BY EYEVANCE PHARMACEUTICALS FOR THE 2018 FALL ALLERGY SEASON

* NET REVENUE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS €0.075 MILLION

* NCX 470 U.S. INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) SUBMISSION ENABLING PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY IN GLAUCOMA PATIENTS PLANNED IN Q3 2018.

* NCX 4251 U.S. IND SUBMISSION ENABLING PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY IN BLEPHARITIS PATIENTS PLANNED IN Q1 2019