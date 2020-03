BRIEF-Nicox Says Ocumension Will Pay Nicox EUR 15 Million Under Amended Agreement

March 11 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* NICOX TO RECEIVE €15 MILLION AND HALF OF THE COST OF THE SECOND NCX 470 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FROM OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT

* NICOX SA SAYS OCUMENSION RIGHTS TO NCX 470 ARE EXTENDED TO KOREA AND SOUTH EAST ASIAN MARKETS

* OCUMENSION WILL ADDITIONALLY FUND HALF OF COSTS OF A JOINT U.S.-CHINESE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL ON NCX 470, EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2020, AFTER START OF MONT BLANC PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* NICOX SA SAYS OCUMENSION WILL PAY NICOX EUR 15M

* ACCELERATES NCX 470 DEVELOPMENT PLANS AND NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) SUBMISSIONS IN U.S. AND CHINA

* THE FIRST PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL ON NCX 470 (‘MONT BLANC’) FOR LOWERING OF INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH OPEN-ANGLE GLAUCOMA OR OCULAR HYPERTENSION IS DUE TO START BY THE END OF Q2 2020, WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q3 2021

* NICOX ALSO EXPANDED THE GRANT OF EXCLUSIVE NCX 470 RIGHTS TO OCUMENSION TO INCLUDE KOREA AND THE ASEAN GROUP OF COUNTRIES

* TERRITORY OF THE ZERVIATE LICENSE AGREEMENT BETWEEN NICOX AND OCUMENSION WAS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE CERTAIN ASIAN COUNTRIES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)