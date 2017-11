Nov 3 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* ‍HIGHLIGHTS VYZULTATM APPROVAL, LATEST CORPORATE AND FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS, AND UPCOMING PIPELINE INITIATIVES​

* ‍ZERVIATE EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN LATE 2018​

* ‍PLANS TO SUBMIT AN IND APPLICATION FOR NCX 4251 TO FDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)