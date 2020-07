BRIEF-Nicox Sells Its Remaining Stake In VISUfarma For 5 Million Euros

July 10 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* NICOX STRENGTHENS CASH POSITION WITH DIVESTMENT OF ITS VISUFARMA SHAREHOLDING

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR BEFORE JULY 23

* HAS SOLD ITS REMAINING STAKE IN VISUFARMA, A PAN-EUROPEAN OPHTHALMIC SPECIALTY PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY, TO A SUBSIDIARY OF MAIN SHAREHOLDER, GHO CAPITAL, FOR EUR 5 MILLION

* STAKE CONSISTED OF SHARES IN UK HOLDING COMPANY OF VISUFARMA AND LOAN NOTES GRANTED BY VISUFARMA B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)