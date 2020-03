BRIEF-Nicox Updates Agreement With Ocumension Therapeutics On ZERVIATE

March 11 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* OCUMENSION’S ZERVIATE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS EXPANDED TO INCLUDE SOUTH EASTERN ASIAN COUNTRIES

* NICOX UPDATES ON ZERVIATE PROGRESS IN CHINA AND EXPANDS THE COUNTRIES OF ITS AGREEMENT WITH OCUMENSION THERAPEUTICS

* OCUMENSION PREPARING TO FILE AN IND WITH CHINESE CDE (CENTER FOR DRUG EVALUATION) FOR A CLINICAL STUDY EXPECTED TO START IN Q4 2020

* NICOX MAY POTENTIALLY RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONES OF UP EUR 17 MILLION TOGETHER WITH TIERED ROYALTIES OF BETWEEN 5% AND 9% ON SALES OF ZERVIATE