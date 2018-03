March 20 (Reuters) - Nicoz Diamond Insurance Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP NET PREMIUM WRITTEN $27.4 MILLION VERSUS $24.2 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY GROUP TOTAL REVENUE $27.4 MILLION VERSUS $25.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX $4.0 MILLION VERSUS $1.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIRECTORS ARE PROPOSING FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.096 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2017 Source: bit.ly/2HKtVXl Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)