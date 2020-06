BRIEF-Nidda Healthcare To Squeeze-Out Stada Minority Shareholders - Statement

June 8 (Reuters) - STADA Arzneimittel AG:

* NIDDA HEALTHCARE INTENDS TO CONDUCT SQUEEZE-OUT OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS IN STADA ARZNEIMITTEL UNDER STOCK CORPORATION LAW

* NIDDA HEALTHCARE HAS INFORMED MANAGEMENT BOARD THAT IT HOLDS AROUND 97.7% OF STADA

* TRANSFER OF SHARES OF REMAINING SHAREHOLDERS NEEDS TO BE APPROVED BY EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* ASSUMING MEETING IS CALLED, IT IS EXPECTED TO BE HELD DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020

* AMOUNT OF CASH COMPENSATION WILL BE DETERMINED BY NIDDA HEALTHCARE, CONFIRMED BY COURT-APPOINTED EXPERT AUDITOR Source text: bit.ly/2BHaEYZ (Berlin Speed Desk)